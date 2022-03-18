Indicted GOP Rep Wary At First Of $30K Donation, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (March 18, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The founder of an organization dedicated to "The Cause" of Christians in the Middle East told a California jury Friday he funneled an illegal $30,000 donation to a Nebraska congressman's campaign, and that the representative raised concerns about the funds after receiving them but never broached the issue again. Testifying on the second day of the criminal trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Toufic Joseph Baaklini said he formed a close association with the congressman nearly a decade ago ever since he founded In Defense of Christians, which is dedicated to helping persecuted Middle Eastern Christians and that supporters often...

