Lakers Show Virus Damage In Partial COVID-19 Coverage Win

By Eli Flesch (March 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Lakers netted a partial victory in their suit for pandemic coverage when a federal judge said the team showed how the coronavirus could cause physical damage to property, but couldn't show coverage exists under a business interruption claim. The Thursday ruling from U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. keeps the Lakers' chances of recouping cleaning costs alive, but substantially reduces the team's odds of getting coverage for income lost as a result of government-ordered pandemic closures. The team is seeking property coverage from Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. Los Angeles Lakers fans socially distance during an NBA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS