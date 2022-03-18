Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lakers Show Virus Damage In Partial COVID-19 Coverage Win

By Eli Flesch (March 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Lakers netted a partial victory in their suit for pandemic coverage when a federal judge said the team showed how the coronavirus could cause physical damage to property, but couldn't show coverage exists under a business interruption claim.

The Thursday ruling from U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. keeps the Lakers' chances of recouping cleaning costs alive, but substantially reduces the team's odds of getting coverage for income lost as a result of government-ordered pandemic closures. The team is seeking property coverage from Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co.

