Apple AirPods Infringe Pinn Patents, Jury Told As Trial Opens

By Gina Kim (August 2, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- An attorney for California company Pinn Inc. told a Golden State federal jury during opening statements Tuesday that Apple Inc. ripped off its patented hands-free, all-in-one wireless earbud technology when it released its AirPods in 2016, refusing to "play by the rules" and pay royalties as Samsung and Google did. Kicking off the trial in Santa Ana federal court after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinn's counsel Cabrach J. Connor of Connor Lee & Shumaker PLLC finally got to tell the jury that his client came up with an idea nearly eight years ago that solved problems plaguing older models...

