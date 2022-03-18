Fed. Circ. Puts Stock Disclosure At Center Of $2.7B Cisco Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 18, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday it plans to spend oral arguments next month looking only at whether a Virginia federal judge who discovered his wife owned 100 shares of Cisco stock should have recused himself before he handed down one of the largest patent infringement judgments in history against the tech giant. The decision came down sua sponte from the clerk's office of the appeals court, which means that lawyers for neither side had publicly requested this in a hotly watched appeal between Cisco Systems Inc. and Centripetal Networks Inc. In 2020, Centripetal, a Virginia startup, won what eventually became a $2.7...

