Justices Told War Powers Defeat States' Sovereign Immunity

By Max Jaeger (March 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The federal government's war powers overcome individual states' sovereign immunity and should empower a disabled veteran to sue the state of Texas for employment discrimination, the veteran has told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Lone Star State has said the Eleventh Amendment shields it from a suit by Leroy Torres alleging Texas failed to accommodate his military service-related lung damage when he later worked as a state trooper. But Torres told the high court Friday that, while the U.S. Constitution doesn't explicitly outline the war powers' impact on states' sovereign immunity, they must have known that ceding war power to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS