FERC Urged To Rethink Pipeline Policy Shift

By Clark Mindock (March 21, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- An avalanche of Republican-led states and fossil fuel groups have collectively urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider climate change-focused changes to its decades-old policy for approving natural gas infrastructure, arguing that the new policies could virtually eliminate new pipelines going forward. In a series of motions on Friday, states like Texas, Arizona and West Virginia, along with industry groups the American Petroleum Institute, the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas and Natural Gas Supply Association, filed their requests for rehearing before FERC, asserting that the changes announced in February will lead to uncertainty in the natural gas industry and potentially...

