High Court Won't Review Female Truckers' Harassment Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 21, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear three female drivers' challenge to a decision that shut down claims that trucking company CRST didn't protect them from sexual harassment and forced them out. The high court refused to weigh in on an interlocutory appeal of the circuit court's order lodged by the group of female former CRST Expedited, Inc. long-haul freight drivers in December, who had argued that the Eighth Circuit's September ruling created splits with the Seventh and Ninth Circuits. According to the petition for certiorari from Cathy Sellars, Claudia Lopez and Leslie Fortune, the Eighth Circuit's holding, which revived...

