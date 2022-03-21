Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Sidesteps Fight Over Robocall Ban's Enforceability

By Allison Grande (March 21, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to the Sixth Circuit's refusal to let companies off the hook for unauthorized robocalls made during the five years that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act included an exemption for collectors of government debt that the high court has since found to be unconstitutional.

Electric and gas supplier Realgy LLC had argued that a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit got it wrong when it held in September that the Supreme Court's July 2020 decision to cut down an unconstitutional debt collection exemption added to the TCPA in 2015 didn't mean that companies could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!