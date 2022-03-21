High Court Sidesteps Fight Over Robocall Ban's Enforceability

By Allison Grande (March 21, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to the Sixth Circuit's refusal to let companies off the hook for unauthorized robocalls made during the five years that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act included an exemption for collectors of government debt that the high court has since found to be unconstitutional. Electric and gas supplier Realgy LLC had argued that a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit got it wrong when it held in September that the Supreme Court's July 2020 decision to cut down an unconstitutional debt collection exemption added to the TCPA in 2015 didn't mean that companies could...

