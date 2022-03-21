Groups Want Florida's Water Permit Program Power Yanked

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 21, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Friday urged a D.C. federal judge to revoke the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's authorization for Florida to run a Clean Water Act permitting program. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other groups said the EPA should not have approved Florida's application to take over the CWA Section 404 permitting program, which involves permits for dredged or fill material proposed to be discharged into waters of the United States. Normally the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has that power, but states can apply to the EPA to get it, and Florida was granted the power in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS