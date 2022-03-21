Paid Ride Time Entitles Pool Installer to Workers' Comp

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 21, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A traveling contractor installing a swimming pool in New Jersey was "on the job" when his employer-provided ride home crashed, entitling him to workers' compensation benefits, a Pennsylvania appellate panel ruled Monday. In the Commonwealth Court's decision reversing the dismissal of John Bark's injury claims, Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote that the Philadelphia-area company Sooner Steel's practice of paying employees for travel to long-distance job sites counted as an exception to the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act rule that traveling to and from work isn't part of the job. Judge Ceisler wrote in the court's opinion that although Bark didn't have a written...

