Boston Hotel Fights Insurer's Win Bid In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 21, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Boston Marriott tied to one of the pandemic's first major "super-spreader" events told a California federal court that its insurer's victory bid amounted to the latest action in an "ever-evolving effort" to avoid paying out virus coverage under its policy. Sunstone Hotel Investors, which operates the Marriott Boston Long Wharf, said Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. had inexplicably shifted its position to hold that the hotel's coverage period extended two weeks rather than two days — while maintaining that both figures failed to account for the hotel's yearlong losses, per a Friday filing. The investors also chastised the Sompo International unit...

