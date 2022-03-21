Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Hotel Fights Insurer's Win Bid In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 21, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Boston Marriott tied to one of the pandemic's first major "super-spreader" events told a California federal court that its insurer's victory bid amounted to the latest action in an "ever-evolving effort" to avoid paying out virus coverage under its policy.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, which operates the Marriott Boston Long Wharf, said Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. had inexplicably shifted its position to hold that the hotel's coverage period extended two weeks rather than two days — while maintaining that both figures failed to account for the hotel's yearlong losses, per a Friday filing.

The investors also chastised the Sompo International unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!