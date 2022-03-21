Tobacco Cos. Aim To Cement $11M Rolling Paper TM Win

By Rosie Manins (March 21, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Three of the country's largest tobacco companies sought Monday to finalize their $11 million victory against a defunct Georgia business that a jury determined had infringed trademarks for cigarette rolling papers. Illinois-based companies Top Tobacco LP and Republic Technologies (NA) LLC, and their exclusive United States distributor and licensee Republic Tobacco LP, asked a Georgia federal judge for a final judgment reflecting a jury's $11 million damages award, returned March 16, with unspecified litigation costs and post-judgment interest. A jury in Atlanta found Diamond J. Wholesale LLC, doing business as Gabsons Novelties, and Raj Solomon were found to have willfully infringed...

