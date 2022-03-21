Monsanto Seeks High Court Review Of $87M Roundup Verdict

By Lauren Berg (March 21, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Monsanto wants to overturn an $87 million award to a couple who claimed the Roundup weedkiller produced by the Bayer AG subsidiary caused their cancer, telling the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday that federal law doesn't require the company to include a cancer warning on its herbicide. Monsanto asked the high court in a 43-page brief to review the $87 million verdict, which included $70 million in punitive damages, saying Alva and Alberta Pilliod's state-law claims over the company's omission of a cancer warning on Roundup's label are preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, which doesn't require such labeling....

