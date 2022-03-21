Former Electric-Truck Co. Execs Rip Suit Over USPS Contract

By Linda Chiem (March 21, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc.'s board directors and former top brass have asked a California federal judge to dismiss a shareholder derivative suit alleging they misled investors about Workhorse's production capabilities and prospects for winning a multibillion-dollar contract to replace the U.S. Postal Service's delivery fleet. Former CEO Duane Hughes, former chief financial officer Steve Schrader and former chief operating officer Robert Willison said in a motion to dismiss Friday that the derivative suit from plaintiffs Daniel and David Cohen barely contained facts, let alone plausible allegations that any fiduciary duties were breached. "Although the complaint abounds with inflammatory rhetoric, it...

