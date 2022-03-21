Fundraising Pro Warned GOP Rep. About LA Event, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (March 21, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A political fundraising consultant for a Nebraska Republican congressman on trial for allegedly lying to federal agents about illegal campaign contributions stemming from a 2016 California fundraising event told a federal jury on Monday that she shared "many concerns" about the event with the congressman before he decided to attend. Alexandra Kendrick of High Cotton Consulting testified at the trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., that because the event was organized by the Lebanese Christian community in the Los Angeles area, which she was unfamiliar with, she was concerned the donors could be foreign nationals or giving money that was...

