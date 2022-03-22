Biometric Data Collection Takeaways From BNSF Ruling

By David Oberly (March 22, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On March 15, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued one of the first decisions to date to rule on the actual merits of claims asserted under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in Rogers v. BNSF Railway Co.[1] The opinion is a noteworthy one, offering key insight into the scope of activities that may be deemed to constitute collecting biometric data under the law, and potentially foreshadowing the outcome of Illinois Supreme Court's much-anticipated decision on the issue of BIPA claim accrual. At the same time, the ruling also provides several takeaways for companies on mitigating...

