Cruise Liners Trafficked By Docking In Cuba, Judge Rules

By Kelcey Caulder (March 23, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Four major cruise liners engaged in prohibited tourism and trafficking activities in violation of the Helms-Burton Act when they allowed passengers to disembark at a Havana port owned by a U.S.-based company the Cuban government confiscated in 1960, a Florida federal judge has ruled. In a 169-page order on Monday that set precedent for what constitutes lawful travel to Cuba, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom found Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp., MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. knowingly and intentionally engaged in illegal activities by carrying passengers to Cuba and by profiting from the use of Havana Docks'...

