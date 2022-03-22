Real Estate Rumors: Popular Bank, Extell, Constellation

By Andrew McIntyre (March 22, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Popular Bank has loaned $21.36 million for a West Kendall, Florida, retail center, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan is for Centre at Kendall Town Center, a 62,491-square-foot property that an entity managed by investor Yakov Cohen recently purchased for $31.5 million, according to the report. Guggenheim Partners and Aquarian Holdings have loaned more than $900 million to Extell Development Co. for its purchase of a portion of the former ABC campus in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. An Extell venture recently bought properties on Columbus Avenue and West 66th and West 67th Streets from Silverstein Properties, and...

