Mich. Tribe Asks DC Circ. To Reconsider Land Trust Decision

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 22, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan native tribe asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its decision overturning a lower court's ruling on how the U.S. Department of Interior must handle land trusts, after a three-judge panel found that it has the authority to review if land purchases qualify to be taken into trust. In a petition for an en banc review filed Monday, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians told the court that the D.C. Circuit's 2-1 decision to allow the DOI to review a tribe's land acquisition and refuse to take into trust if it deemed that it does not "enhance" tribal...

