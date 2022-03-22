NY High Court Approves Daily Fantasy Sports

By Zachary Zagger (March 22, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Daily fantasy sports like those offered by DraftKings and FanDuel are constitutional in New York, the state high court ruled Tuesday, ending years of legal uncertainty over whether the legalization of the contests violated a state constitutional prohibition on the expansion of gambling. In a 4-3 decision, the New York Court of Appeals ruled that so-called interactive fantasy sports, better known as daily fantasy sports, or DFS, do not fall under the state's historical prohibition on gambling in its constitution. The court said "ample support exists" that the games — in which players compete by assembling rosters of athletes who score...

