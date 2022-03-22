Ex-Workers Say L3Harris 401(k) Charged Exorbitant Costs

By Abby Wargo (March 22, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. ran afoul of federal benefits law by failing to use the size of its $13.5 billion retirement plan to negotiate lower administrative fees and cheaper investment options, former workers said in a proposed class action filed in Florida federal court. Former workers Robert J. Stengl, Daniel Will, Ronald F. Kosewicz, Gary K. Colley, Leslie D. Diaz, Amaya Johnson, William A. McKinley and John Karipas filed their complaint Friday, claiming L3Harris hadn't done enough to ensure participants in its 401(k) plan were paying reasonable fees and that investment options included in the plan were too pricey....

