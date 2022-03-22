Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Starr Says Restaurant Owner's Misstatements Void Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (March 22, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. told a California federal court that a policy it issued to a restaurant operator ought to be rescinded for misrepresentations it made during the insurance application process, about two weeks before the insurer said a costly fire broke out during renovations.

Starr alleged in a complaint Monday that the operator, 309 Coastal LLC, fraudulently or negligently misrepresented that its restaurant, American Heroes and Brew, does not serve alcohol, do any cooking or have waitstaff, among other false attestations during the online application process for a commercial general liability policy.

"If truthful responses had been provided to Starr,...

