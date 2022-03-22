Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says DOD Meeting Immigrant Soldier Citizenship Order

By Daniel Wilson (March 22, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday declined to modify an injunction directing the Pentagon to help facilitate foreign-born soldiers' citizenship applications, saying it's trying to comply in good faith after a rocky start.

There is no need to modify an August 2020 injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Defense from enforcing a challenged October 2017 policy that noncitizen service members said wrongly delayed their efforts to seek expedited citizenship, as the DOD is no longer violating the injunction, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said in his order.

"Although defendants' initial response to the court's order created cause for concern,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!