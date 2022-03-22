SEC Wins Atlanta Trial Over $1.7M Retirement Savings Scam

By Rachel Scharf (March 22, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored an Atlanta jury verdict Monday finding a former affiliate of LPL Financial illegally netted $1.7 million by convincing hundreds of federal employees to shift their retirement savings into higher-fee investments. Following a 10-day trial in Georgia federal court, jurors returned a complete verdict in favor of the SEC's 2017 claims against ex-LPL-registered representative Federal Employee Benefit Counselors and the company's former CEO, Jonathan Dax Cooke. The jury held FEBC and Cooke both violated the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by tricking civil servants into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS