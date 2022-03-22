Balwani Blames Holmes As 2nd Theranos Fraud Trial Opens

By Dorothy Atkins (March 22, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during openings in Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Tuesday that the former Theranos executive conspired with convicted ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes to defraud investors and patients out of millions, while Balwani's counsel said Theranos was Holmes' company and she was in charge. During the government's opening statements, prosecutor Robert Leach told jurors that Balwani and Holmes made "grandiose and spectacular claims" about Theranos' purported ability to do blood tests with just a few drops of blood. Although Balwani was head of Theranos' operations from 2009 until 2016, evidence shows the pair had a romantic relationship...

