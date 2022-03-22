SEC Says Musk Can't Scrap Settlement: 'A Deal Is A Deal'

By Dean Seal (March 22, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Elon Musk cannot terminate a settlement agreement with the agency over his Twitter activity just because the Tesla CEO thinks compliance with its terms has been "less convenient than he had hoped." The Wall Street regulator filed its formal opposition to Musk's request that a New York federal judge either ax or modify a September 2018 consent decree, reached after Musk infamously tweeted about taking Tesla private, that requires Musk's tweets to be vetted by a Tesla attorney for potential securities violations. The SEC says Elon Musk has no grounds for upending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS