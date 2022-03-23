UnitedHealth's Medicare Pay Bid At High Court Draws Support

By Adam Lidgett (March 23, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Business and health groups want the U.S. Supreme Court to take up UnitedHealth Group's challenge to a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule that has multibillion-dollar implications for insurer reimbursement and False Claims Act enforcement. In a series of amicus briefs from Friday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, America's Physician Groups, Agilon Health Inc. and America's Health Insurance Plans supported UnitedHealth, which last month asked the justices to take up its challenge to an August D.C. Circuit reversal of a lower court decision that vacated the rule. The clawback rule at issue requires Medicare Advantage insurers to return excess payments within 60 days....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS