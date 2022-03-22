Trial In Georgia Over Families' Opioid Claims Is Delayed

By Emily Field (March 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Another opioid trial, this one in Georgia state court over claims against drug distributors brought by families hurt by opioid addiction, has been delayed after it was scheduled to start on Monday. Jurors who had been summoned to appear at Glynn County Superior Court on Monday and Tuesday were told that they had been excused and that they didn't have to report, according to a notice on the court's website. A court clerk told Law360 that an "attorney conflict" caused the delay. Most opioid trials to date have centered on the harm the opioid crisis has caused to communities and allegations...

