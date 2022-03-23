Davis Wright Adds Katten Corporate Litigator To LA Office

By James Mills (March 23, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has snatched a Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP litigator as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Yonaton "Yoni" Rosenzweig, who spent 11-and-a-half years at Katten, joins the Davis Wright litigation practice, the firm announced Tuesday. He specializes in antitrust and unfair competition, but also handles entertainment litigation as well as general commercial litigation. His clients are primarily in the private equity, technology, software and entertainment fields plus retail and real estate. "Davis Wright's commercial litigation group has a growing reputation among an increasingly diverse portfolio of clients, particularly in California," Rosenzweig said in a statement. "This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS