Justices Asked To Hear Challenge To SEC 'Gag Orders'

By Dean Seal (March 23, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A former Xerox executive has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's use of so-called gag orders prohibiting defendants in enforcement actions from publicly denying allegations against them after a settlement. Barry D. Romeril, a former chief financial officer at Xerox, is appealing his defeat in the Second Circuit in September, when a panel of judges said it could find no legal error or due process violation in a nearly two-decade old gag order that barred Romeril from denying claims that he and other top Xerox executives manipulated the company's earnings reports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS