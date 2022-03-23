Fail-Safe Definition Dooms Hilton Workers Class Cert. Bid

By Khorri Atkinson (March 23, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge denied a renewed bid by a proposed class of current and former Hilton employees to certify their lawsuit accusing Hilton Hotels Retirement Plan of denying over 200 workers retirement benefits, ruling that their third attempt to craft an appropriate class definition "remains impermissibly 'fail-safe.'" U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in a 10-page opinion Tuesday that the definition of the proposed class membership is contingent on whether someone has a valid claim in the first place, making individualized merits determinations and turning on the final result of the case. "As a practical matter, putative members of a...

