GEO Group Urges 9th Circ. To Upend Detainees' $23.2M Win

By Alyssa Aquino (March 23, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- GEO Group Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn $23.2 million in judgments that it had underpaid a Washington detention center's immigrant detainees, saying a district court had snubbed a growing legal consensus that detainees aren't covered by wage protections. The operator of the 1,575-bed Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, GEO Group slammed a district court's judgment that it had violated the Washington Minimum Wage Act by paying Northwest detainees $1-a-day to cook, clean and maintain the facility. That judgment ignores the fact that the state law is interpreted the same way as federal labor law, which all 13...

