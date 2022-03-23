Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Old Sofa Costs Royal Caribbean $2M In Passenger Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 23, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises must pay $2.2 million to a 70-year-old man who suffered back injuries when an 18-year-old "unsafe" sofa on one of its vessels collapsed while he sat waiting to disembark, a Miami federal jury determined Wednesday.

After a weeklong trial, the jury found the cruise company was primarily responsible for the injuries and financial damages John Elardi suffered while a passenger on the M/S Explorer of the Seas on June 1, 2018, when the sofa seat he sat on dropped about nine inches, according to court records.

Elardi and his wife, who is not named in the complaint, entered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!