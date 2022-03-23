Old Sofa Costs Royal Caribbean $2M In Passenger Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 23, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises must pay $2.2 million to a 70-year-old man who suffered back injuries when an 18-year-old "unsafe" sofa on one of its vessels collapsed while he sat waiting to disembark, a Miami federal jury determined Wednesday. After a weeklong trial, the jury found the cruise company was primarily responsible for the injuries and financial damages John Elardi suffered while a passenger on the M/S Explorer of the Seas on June 1, 2018, when the sofa seat he sat on dropped about nine inches, according to court records. Elardi and his wife, who is not named in the complaint, entered...

