Judge Ends ZTE Sanctions Probation Despite Visa Concerns

By Daniel Wilson (March 23, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that he won't revoke ZTE's probation for violating Iran sanctions despite credible recent allegations of visa fraud involving the company, saying it would effectively be futile, but encouraged the government to file additional cases against ZTE. In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade effectively allowed the probation order imposed against ZTE Corp. in March 2017, after it had pled guilty to export violations, to expire without seeking to resentence the company. Judge Kinkeade said there were several issues involving the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker's patchy compliance with the probation order that had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS