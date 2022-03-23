Atty Says Chicago Firm Botched $4.4M VW Storage Deal Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 23, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney alleged in state court Chicago law firm Schuyler Roche & Crisham cost his firm more than $2 million by mishandling his claim of being cheated out of fees for negotiating a deal to store recalled Volkswagen cars. In a complaint filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, Thomas Planera of Thomas Planera & Associates Ltd. said the now-shuttered Schuyler Roche firm failed to perform "common, fundamental, and basic litigation tasks" to protect Planera's interests in his Illinois federal court lawsuit seeking unpaid attorney fees from CLR Auto Transport Corp. According to his complaint, Planera's firm was hired to...

