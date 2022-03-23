Cherokee Opioid Bellwether Suit Is Moved To State Court

By Caleb Symons (March 23, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has remanded to Oklahoma state court the Cherokee Nation's opioid-abuse lawsuit against a trio of national pharmacy chains, finding that he no longer has jurisdiction after several drug distributors were tossed from the case last year as part of their settlement with the tribe. The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ronald R. White leaves the Cherokees' multidistrict bellwether suit — in which they say CVS, Walmart and Walgreens helped cause widespread opioid addiction on their northeastern Oklahoma reservation — before the Sequoyah County District Court. But the case returning to district court, where it was initially filed...

