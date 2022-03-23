Tearful Theranos Whistleblower Says Boies Threatened Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (March 23, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab associate gave emotional testimony in ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Wednesday, crying as she recalled writing letters to federal regulators reporting her concerns about the startup's blood tests after Theranos then-counsel David Boies sent her a letter threatening litigation. Erika Cheung quietly sobbed at the end of her direct-examination as she described filing a complaint with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reporting her concerns with the accuracy of Theranos' blood-testing results provided to patients. She said she filed a whistleblower complaint after she received a letter from Theranos' then-attorney Boies of Boies...

