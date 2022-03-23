Gas Group Says Berkeley Ban Oversteps Authority

By Clark Mindock (March 23, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Berkeley, California, overstepped its authority to regulate utilities by banning natural gas infrastructure in the city, the American Gas Association told the Ninth Circuit in an amicus brief, arguing that municipalities may only impose restrictions in the public interest. The gas industry association said in the brief that a lower court got things wrong when it concluded that limits to federal jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act mean that local and state authorities are free to fill in with other regulations. The group said state and local governments have broad powers over things like approval financing or regulating rates, but those...

