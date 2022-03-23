A Look At Jackson's False Claims Act Jurisprudence

By Brad Robertson and Giovanni Giarratana (March 23, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is not a stranger to the False Claims Act. In her eight years as a U.S. district judge for the District of Columbia, before she was elevated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2021, she handled at least two FCA cases — one about a federal grant recipient and one about a government contractor. Her decisions in these cases show a meticulous and thorough approach, with particular attention to pleading standards. This article will provide a summary of the two FCA cases and discuss whether they provide any insight...

