Ex-DHS Worker Wants Federal Database Theft Charges Pared

By Grace Dixon (March 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An information technology specialist accused of helping a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchdog steal federal databases told a D.C. federal court on Wednesday that the government failed to link him to the actual theft. Murali Y. Venkata renewed his push to ax a government theft count from his indictment after his alleged co-conspirator, Charles Edwards, admitted to stealing the databases to develop a commercial competitor in late January. Venkata had been accused alongside the former acting DHS inspector general of stealing copies of federal systems, including the DHS Office of lnspector General's Enforcement Database System. But the specialist argued in...

