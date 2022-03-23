Kimberly-Clark Can't Wipe Out Workers' 401(k) Fee Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 23, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court refused Wednesday to toss out a proposed class action accusing Kimberly-Clark Corp. of allowing its $4 billion retirement plan to be saddled with excessive fees, but warned the ex-workers behind the case to shore up the suit or face dismissal. In his memorandum opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay denied the manufacturer's July 2021 dismissal motion, despite appearing to agree with its arguments that the two named plaintiffs lacked standing to bring some of their claims and that they didn't adequately allege that Kimberly-Clark failed to look out for the plan. Judge Lindsay ordered the...

