Dem Colleague Defends GOP Rep. As 'Honorable' At Trial

By Craig Clough (March 23, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., kicked off his defense Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court on charges he lied to the FBI about an illegal campaign donation by calling a Democratic congresswoman to testify as a character witness that he's honorable and "brings integrity to everything he does." U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents a Northern California district, was the first defense witness called after the prosecution rested Wednesday morning, although one defense witness briefly testified out of order earlier in the week. Eshoo spoke glowingly of Fortenberry, whom she referred to as "Jeff," although she was not directly asked about...

