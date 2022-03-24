Pa. Atty Gets 3 Years For Forging Parents' Mortgage Note

By Ivan Moreno (March 24, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A suspended Pennsylvania attorney was sentenced to three years in prison after jurors convicted him of forging his parents' mortgage documents to make their house appear fully paid off and to erase his $50,000 loan obtained using the home as collateral. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Dory L. Sater on Wednesday after prosecutors said in a pre-sentencing filing that he is unrepentant, has refuted the jury verdict and committed "an unrelated fraud scheme while on pretrial release." Jurors convicted Sater, a former personal injury lawyer, in November 2020 of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the forged mortgage...

