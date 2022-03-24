Global Wireless Ordered To Pay $4.5M For Employee Collision

By Jonathan Capriel (March 24, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications firm Global Wireless Solutions Inc. must pay $4.5 million to the family of a biker who collided with a company car and died from his injuries, following an Arkansas federal jury trial. U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. signed off Wednesday on the multimillion-dollar jury verdict that found the Dullas, Virginia-based company and its driver Stephen Ezoua responsible for the motorcycle collision that fatally injured Darryl Anthony Alexander in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to the court record, Ezoua was driving south on U.S. Highway 38 in a company Dodge Grand Caravan on July 7, 2020. He crossed into the center...

