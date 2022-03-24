Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

In-N-Out's Virus Coverage Suit Fried In Calif. Court

By Eli Flesch (March 24, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- In-N-Out, the California burger chain, can't recover any pandemic loss coverage under its Zurich policy, a California federal judge said, finalizing a dismissal order from last month that extinguished the chain's last chance to avoid having its suit thrown out. 

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton said Wednesday in a one-page judgment that In-N-Out wasn't entitled to any coverage under its policy and owed Zurich American Insurance costs for the chain's efforts to recoup losses it sustained during the pandemic.

In-N-Out has already appealed the decision to the Ninth Circuit, according to court documents. Opening briefs are expected in July. In-N-Out...

