Opioid MDL Bellwether In SF Gets 'Shocking' Cut To Trial Time

By Jeff Overley (March 23, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An impending bellwether trial involving San Francisco and several drug companies in multidistrict opioid litigation will be among the shortest opioid trials yet despite shaping up as one of the largest, a California federal judge said Wednesday, an admittedly startling move accompanied by other streamlining efforts. Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer outlined the surprisingly short schedule during a pretrial conference ahead of the trial's April 25 kickoff, and he made clear that the timetable would likely raise eyebrows among the dozens of attorneys attending Wednesday's Zoom hearing. "Let me get to the moment that you'll all be shocked to...

