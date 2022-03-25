Mixmax Investor Sues Over CEO's 'Invalid' Salary Increases

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 25, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Mixmax Inc. investor has sued the San Francisco-based email tracking company in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging that a "subset" of its board directors awarded themselves salary increases in violation of company bylaws and an agreement with major investors. Mixmax CEO and board chairman Olof Mathé and chief technology officer and board director Bradford Vogel gave themselves the salary awards in April 2020 and early 2021 without seeking approval from major investors as required, Harrison Metal Capital III LP, one of four investors listed on the Mixmax company website, alleged in a complaint filed Wednesday. "Mathé knew or should have known...

