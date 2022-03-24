Judge Won't Toss Raytheon's Suit Over $2.7M Fine

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 24, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has declined to dismiss Raytheon Co.'s suit against an Alaskan Native corporation over claims that its field engineers allegedly caused a lithium-ion battery fire that cost the defense contractor $2.7 million and tarnished its reputation with the federal government. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca G. Jennings rejected Ahtna Inc.'s bid to toss claims of breach of contract and negligence against it, finding that the company's field engineers had a legal duty to avoid any foreseeable harm, which they failed to uphold when they didn't handle a lithium-ion battery box properly. Raytheon has claimed...

