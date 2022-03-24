IRS Investigators Exposed $1.8B Pandemic Fraud, Office Says

By Kevin Pinner (March 24, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Criminal investigators at the Internal Revenue Service said they've found $1.8 billion worth of fraudulent loans, credits, payments and other schemes across 660 cases involving money meant for workers, families and small businesses to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Tax and money laundering cases related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act covered many types of criminal behavior, including wire fraud, the IRS Criminal Division said Wednesday in a news release. Then-President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law nearly two years ago, sending $1,200 checks to individuals and $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses through...

