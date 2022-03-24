AIG Gets Mixed Bag Ruling Over $67M Gas Pipeline Leak

By Rosie Manins (March 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- AIG Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover Colonial Pipeline's multimillion-dollar settlement with Alabama over a $67 million gas pipeline leak, but has to accept that its coverage of the incident has kicked in, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown granted summary judgment Wednesday to AIG on its argument that its pollution legal liability policy for Colonial Pipeline Co. does not cover Colonial's $3.3 million settlement with Alabama in relation to a September 2016 leak in the state. Colonial Pipeline had sought to make AIG cover $2.5 million of its settlement with the Alabama Department...

